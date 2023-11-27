PSD Alerts Public About Weather Depression

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Monday urged citizens to exercise caution amidst the prevailing weather depression.Emphasizing the significance of safety measures, the PSD called on the public to steer clear of valleys and areas prone to flash floods and water accumulation. It has strongly advised against taking risks by attempting to cross such areas, whether on foot or in vehicles.Additionally, the Directorate issued a warning regarding reduced visibility caused by fog formation in certain regions. Drivers are also urged to exercise extreme caution, particularly in light of the rainy conditions.The PSD also highlighted the necessity of regularly inspecting heating devices and ensuring proper ventilation when in use. Citizens are encouraged to promptly call the unified emergency number 911 if the need arises.