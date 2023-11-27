CBK: USD Stable At KD 0.308, Euro At KD 0.337

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The US Dollar's exchange rate with the Kuwaiti Dinar stabilized at KD 0.308, as did the Euro at KD 0.337 in contrast with yesterday's numbers, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on Monday.
The CBK indicated, in its daily bulletin, that the exchange rate of the Sterling Pound was stable at KD 0.388, Swiss Franc at KD 0.349, and Japanese Yen at KD 0.002. (end)
ht
MENAFN27112023000071011013ID1107488687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.