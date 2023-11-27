CBK: USD Stable At KD 0.308, Euro At KD 0.337

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The US Dollar's exchange rate with the Kuwaiti Dinar stabilized at KD 0.308, as did the Euro at KD 0.337 in contrast with yesterday's numbers, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on Monday.

The CBK indicated, in its daily bulletin, that the exchange rate of the Sterling Pound was stable at KD 0.388, Swiss Franc at KD 0.349, and Japanese Yen at KD 0.002. (end)

