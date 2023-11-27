Hamas Clues Another Set Of Hostages' Handover To Israel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Hamas has
provided Israel with a list of hostages who will be released today,
Trend reports.
The number and nationality of hostages have not been published
by Israeli media.
On November 24, the first day of the four-day humanitarian
ceasefire, Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages. Israel agreed to
return three Palestinian inmates for each hostage. 13 Israeli
prisoners and 39 Palestinian hostages were freed on November
25.
On October 7, Israel was subjected to a coordinated strike. From
the start, a huge rocket bombardment from Gaza Strip territory was
launched, followed by militant penetration by land, sea, and
air.
