Caspian Sea - Symbol Of Peace And Friendship, Says Iranian General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Caspian Sea is a sea of peace and friendship for the coastal countries, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an event regarding the joining of the new 'Deylaman' destroyer to the Iranian Navy in the Caspian Sea.

According to Bagheri, Iran has comprehensive friendly and military relations with Caspian littoral states. Iran once again sends a message of peace and friendship to these countries and their armed forces.

He added that Iran's 'Deylaman' destroyer and other ships in the Caspian Sea, which are currently in service, serve peace and operate in order to maintain stability, ensure the safety of merchant ships, and fight against terrorism and possible events in the future.

On November 27, 2023, Iran launched a new destroyer 'Deylaman' into the Caspian Sea.

