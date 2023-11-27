Caspian Sea - Symbol Of Peace And Friendship, Says Iranian General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Caspian Sea
is a sea of peace and friendship for the coastal countries, Chief
of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of
Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at an event regarding the joining of the new
'Deylaman' destroyer to the Iranian Navy in the Caspian Sea.
According to Bagheri, Iran has comprehensive friendly and
military relations with Caspian littoral states. Iran once again
sends a message of peace and friendship to these countries and
their armed forces.
He added that Iran's 'Deylaman' destroyer and other ships in the
Caspian Sea, which are currently in service, serve peace and
operate in order to maintain stability, ensure the safety of
merchant ships, and fight against terrorism and possible events in
the future.
On November 27, 2023, Iran launched a new destroyer 'Deylaman'
into the Caspian Sea.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107488660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.