Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 325,580

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 325,580 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and November 27, 2023, including 750 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 5,520 (+7) enemy tanks, 10,282 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 7,875 (+1) artillery systems, 907 multiple rocket launchers, 597 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 323 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,905 (+4) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,565) cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,299 (+11) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,113 pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.