Russian Army Loses Two Afvs, UAV, 514 Troops In Tavria Sector In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces lost two armored fighting vehicles, an unmanned aerial vehicle and a car in the Tavria sector in the past 24 hours.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russian invaders continued their ground attacks and actively used aircraft.

In the Tavria sector, the enemy launched 17 air strikes, 649 artillery strikes and carried out 37 combat engagements.

Tarnavskyi noted that the Ukrainian defenders were holding their ground in the Avdiivka sector.

Total enemy losses amounted to 514 troops. One invader surrendered.

Seven pieces of Russian military equipment were destroyed, including three tanks, two AFVs, an unmanned aerial vehicle, and a car. Seven pieces of enemy vehicles were damaged.