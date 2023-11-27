Victory Colors Through Eyes Of Artists

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku Museum Center has opened an exhibition themed Victory
Colors dedicated to Victory Day.
The exhibition was organized as part of events held marking the
100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The
exposition was held under the organization of the Culture
Volunteers Public Association, Azernews reports.
The Culture Minister Adil Karimli and many art and cultural
figures attended the opening of the exhibition.
Chairman of the Culture Volunteers Public Association Ulviya
Babirli noted that young artists reflected their love for the
Motherland in their artistic works. It was emphasized that the main
tasks of the Public Association are to identify talented youth and
present their creativity to the general public.
Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist of
Azerbaijan Aghali Ibrahimov emphasized the importance of this
event, which brought together well-known young and amateur
artists.
People's Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Huseynov noted that the
artist reflected their vision of the topic using their own approach
and different technical techniques.
The artworks included in the exhibition demonstrate the
diversity and richness of the Azerbaijani art school.
Further, 13 winners of the art competition, announced in October
of this year, were awarded diplomas in various categories and
awards.
Then the guests got acquainted with the art pieces included in
the exhibition.
