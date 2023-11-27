Azerbaijani Defence Minister Expresses Condolences To Turkish Side

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has
expressed condolences to the Turkish National Defense Minister
Yashar Guler, Azernews reports.
According to the press service of the Defense Ministry, the
condolence message reads:
"I am deeply saddened by the news of martyrdom and injuries of
soldiers of the glorious Turkish army as a result of an attack by
members of a terrorist organisation in the Pence-Kilit
anti-terrorist operation area. Your pain is our pain.
We are always with the brotherly Turkish Armed Forces in the
fierce fight against terrorism and support you with all our
strength.
I pray for mercy for the tortured Turkish soldiers, share the
pain of their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to
their families. I pray for God's healing for all the wounded."
