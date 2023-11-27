-->


Azerbaijani Defence Minister Expresses Condolences To Turkish Side


11/27/2023 2:16:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has expressed condolences to the Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Defense Ministry, the condolence message reads:

"I am deeply saddened by the news of martyrdom and injuries of soldiers of the glorious Turkish army as a result of an attack by members of a terrorist organisation in the Pence-Kilit anti-terrorist operation area. Your pain is our pain.

We are always with the brotherly Turkish Armed Forces in the fierce fight against terrorism and support you with all our strength.

I pray for mercy for the tortured Turkish soldiers, share the pain of their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to their families. I pray for God's healing for all the wounded."

