State Customs Committee Identifies Illegal Medicines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the Tovuz Customs Department of the State Customs
Committee prevent an attempt to illegally import a large number of
medicines into Azerbaijan. Azernews reports.
According to the information received by the SCC, a customs
inspection of a cargo vehicle driven by an Azerbaijani citizen who
arrived from Turkiye was carried out at the Red Bridge customs post
located on the border with Georgia. At that time, 147 names of
medicines in 18 cardboard boxes were found and seized from the
trailer of the vehicle, which were not declared to the customs
authority.
MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107488653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.