-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

State Customs Committee Identifies Illegal Medicines


11/27/2023 2:16:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the Tovuz Customs Department of the State Customs Committee prevent an attempt to illegally import a large number of medicines into Azerbaijan. Azernews reports.

According to the information received by the SCC, a customs inspection of a cargo vehicle driven by an Azerbaijani citizen who arrived from Turkiye was carried out at the Red Bridge customs post located on the border with Georgia. At that time, 147 names of medicines in 18 cardboard boxes were found and seized from the trailer of the vehicle, which were not declared to the customs authority.

MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107488653

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search