Daughter's Sacrifice: When Parents Prioritize Fear Over Her Happiness

Hudaibia Iftikhar

When daughters mature, every parent aspires to see them wed into a good family, where they can embrace the responsibility of building their own lives. The desire is for daughters to find lifelong companions who stand by them through life's challenges.

While most parents share similar wishes for their children, it's surprising that some, driven by fear and selfishness, resist letting their earning daughters venture into marriage. This blog sheds light on a remarkable girl without a brother, who, defying stereotypes, assumes the roles of son, sister, and brother to support her family.

Her dignified persona defies those who question,“Don't you have a son?” and challenges her future support. Despite a girl's societal accomplishments, the bitter truth remains-shackles persist on her feet.

Sometimes, parents unwittingly become obstacles to their daughters' happiness, viewing their dutiful responsibilities as sins. Shakila, a pseudonymous example, sacrificed her happiness for her family but faced resistance when marriage proposals arose.

Shakila's parents, repelled by proposals, make her wish people approached earlier to avert chaos. She contemplates her future, questioning if her sacrifices will be remembered and if her sister will reciprocate the support she provides today.

Daughters, selflessly sacrificing their happiness, deserve consideration. If they care for you, it's your duty to support their decisions, even if it means letting them build their own lives. As daughters step into their own journeys, embracing their choices brings more joy, provided luck accompanies them.

Note: Hudaibia Iftikhar is a prolific feature writer and blogger, exploring various socio-cultural issues.