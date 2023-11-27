US NSA Advisor: Extension Of Humanitarian Truce In Hamas Hands

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the extension of the truce between Hamas and the Israeli occupation was in the hands of Hamas officials if they decided to release more hostages captured since October seventh.

During NBC News' 'Meet the Press', Sullivan said that if Hamas released 10 more hostages, the truce will be extended for one more day, pointing out that the ball was in their court if they want to continue the ceasefire.

Israel (the occupying force) agreed to continue the truce if Hamas kept releasing more hostages, Sullivan indicated.

Sullivan revealed that there were hostages held captive by groups other than Hamas, adding that he did not know the exact number of hostages, but they were doing their best to release all of them.

The humanitarian truce -- mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US -- included the exchange of 50 hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and 150 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, held in Israeli jails.

Previously, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed that the four-day truce was an important step, stressing that Washington was ready to work on releasing more hostages by the following days. (end)

