Al-Mawashi.. 50 Years Of Local Livestock Supply

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report

KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Founded in 1973, Kuwait's Al-Mawashi Livestock Transport and Trade Company, better known as Al-Mawashi, has managed to become a leading livestock supplier locally and regionally.

Marking 50 years since it was established on Tuesday, Al-Mawashi has always committed itself to ensuring national food security and bringing in red meat from different world countries as well as producing processed meat in line with health and environmental safety criteria.

It is a Kuwaiti public joint stock company, with its head office situated in Kuwait and expanded to have more than 33 local offices and 15 local ones.

Since it was founded in 1973, Al-Mawashi Livestock Transport and Trade Company has been seeking hard to become one of the largest carriers of livestock across the world.

It was established during the era of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, when Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was the then prime minister.

The company has rapidly become a pioneering company in meat production and trade in livestock fodder, covering most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

In 1982, Al-Mawashi launched its first subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a view to meeting the country's market requirements.

Al-Mawashi Company has its own farms for breeding and nurturing the livestock, and accommodates outlets in Kuwait and the UAE.

In 1987, it was listed on the Kuwaiti stock exchange, now known as Boursa Kuwait, with a paid capital of KD eight million (around USD 25.9 million).

By adopting the company's objectives of achieving operational excellence through continuous improvement, Al-Mawashi achieved greater revenue growth until it reached KD 21.6 million.

It has been continuously developed to become one of the best meat supplying companies in the world with head office located in Kuwait, having subsidiary units located in the UAE, Australia, and South Africa.

It an outstanding reputation for its largest butchery outlets and its products are processed in state-of-the-art modern facilities conforming to international standards and made available in 36 butchery outlets and showrooms within Kuwait and UAE markets.

Al-Mawashi uses marine and land equipment to produce organic fertilizers which ensure excellent quality green vegetation to nurture the livestock.

In 2018, the company launched its largest slaughterhouse in the Middle East region, along with a central livestock market covering a total of 94,000 meters.

It has three giant ships for livestock transport, and the largest shady farm in Kuwait with an area of four million meters, with a capacity of 200,000 heads, as well as a shady farm covering 285,000 meters in the UAE.

In addition, the company has also two farms in Australia and South Africa with a capacity of 100,000 and 70,000 heads respectively.

In April 2022, Al-Mawashi posted KD 42 million (around USD 136.7 million) in operational revenues, up 7.5 percent.

The company has always been keen on answering the needs of the local and regional markets of meat, meeting quality, health and safety standards and international requirements, and seeking to seize new business opportunities and increase geographical expansion in the live livestock transport and trade to increase the customer base. (end) aam