Ukrainian Snipers Kill Ten Invaders On Lyman Axis In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Snipers with the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated ten Russian invaders on the Lyman axis in the past 24 hours.
The Special Operations Forces Command said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"SOF soldiers continue to destroy the enemy in the Lyman sector, where the enemy is constantly trying to advance," the command said. Read also:
Thanks to the successful work of snipers of the third separate regiment, ten Russian invaders were eliminated in just one day.
