Azerbaijan Reviving Liberated Aghali Village Following 'Great Return' Program (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.
The return of
former IDPs to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in
accordance with the I State Program 'Great Return' is in full
swing, Trend reports.
To date, nearly 1,000 native families have already returned to
restored and rebuilt settlements.
A total of 175 families (871 people) have already returned to
Aghali, the first village in the Zangilan district, where the
'Great Return' began.
In Aghali, built based on the concept of a 'smart village', the
necessary socio-technical infrastructure has been created, meeting
modern requirements and providing all conditions for the
comfortable and safe living of residents. State enterprises and
private institutions operating here provide support for ensuring
employment for rural residents.
The residents of Aghali have established subsidiary farms on the
plots of their homes, cultivating fruit trees, horticultural crops,
and keeping domestic poultry.
The 'Great Return' brings new life to the liberated territories,
accelerating the revival of these places. Within the framework of
the 'Great Return' program, each state institution supports this
process by fulfilling its assigned duties.
Reintegration activities and community-based development
projects are carried out to facilitate the adaptation of the
population in the restored and rebuilt settlements.
Aghali village was liberated from Armenian occupation during the
second Karabakh war.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native
lands.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107488464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.