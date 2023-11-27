Azerbaijani Border Guards Detain Pakistani Trespasser Trying To Break Into Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A state border violation was averted on the territory of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan's "Zagatala" border detachment, owing to the vigilance of the border patrol as part of measures to provide dependable security of the state border and combat illegal migration., the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend .

On November 25, at 19:20 (GMT +4) near the village of Yeni Sharif in the Balakan district, a citizen of Pakistan, Iqbal Kashif (born in 1994), was detained while attempting to violate the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Georgia.

"The investigation established that the detained individual had officially arrived in the country with the intention of violating the state border and migrating from Azerbaijan to Georgia, and from there to one of the European countries," the SBS said.

"Operational and investigative measures are ongoing in connection with the incident," added the service.

Previously, on November 21, four citizens of Pakistan (Majid Abdul Muhammad, Muhammad Yasin Ali, Abu Bakar Ahsan, and Ullah Ubayd Ahsan) were apprehended for trying to breach the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Russia.

They were detained at the service territory of the border outpost located near Zuhul village in Gusar district.

