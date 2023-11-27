Azerbaijani Border Guards Detain Pakistani Trespasser Trying To Break Into Georgia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A state border
violation was averted on the territory of the State Border Service
(SBS) of Azerbaijan's "Zagatala" border detachment, owing to the
vigilance of the border patrol as part of measures to provide
dependable security of the state border and combat illegal
migration., the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend .
On November 25, at 19:20 (GMT +4) near the village of Yeni
Sharif in the Balakan district, a citizen of Pakistan, Iqbal Kashif
(born in 1994), was detained while attempting to violate the state
border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Georgia.
"The investigation established that the detained individual had
officially arrived in the country with the intention of violating
the state border and migrating from Azerbaijan to Georgia, and from
there to one of the European countries," the SBS said.
"Operational and investigative measures are ongoing in
connection with the incident," added the service.
Previously, on November 21, four citizens of Pakistan (Majid
Abdul Muhammad, Muhammad Yasin Ali, Abu Bakar Ahsan, and Ullah
Ubayd Ahsan) were apprehended for trying to breach the state border
of Azerbaijan in the direction of Russia.
They were detained at the service territory of the border
outpost located near Zuhul village in Gusar district.
