1965 -- Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Salem took constitutional oath before the National Assembly as the Amir of the State of Kuwait.

1966 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah opened Kuwait University (KU), which consisted of two faculties: Sciences, Literature and Education, and the other for Girls. Up to 418 students enrolled and there were 31 teaching staff.

1981 -- Hamad Al-Humaida, former member in the first National Assembly of 1963, passed away at age of 74.

1990 -- United Nations distributed four Kuwaiti documents, which included incidents and testimonies about killing, torture and looting conducted by the Iraqi forces in the State of Kuwait.

1990 -- Popular delegations from Kuwait, consisting of 90 people, began tours to more than 100 capitals to explain their just causes and to how the Iraqi occupation forces' were treating the Kuwaiti people.

1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to create Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, which included areas of Sabah Al-Salem, Qurain, Funaitees, Adan, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Qusoor, Messila, the Industrial Area and Sabhan.

2004 -- State of Kuwait hosted the first consultative meeting of the presidents of Red Crescent in the Gulf region.

2004 -- Kuwait national team won the Gulf Tennis Championship, held in Doha, Qatar.

2005 -- Kuwaiti surgeon Dr. Mohammad Al-Haifi conducted a successful endoscopy operation for a 56-year-old female to remove stomach cancer tumor.

2006 -- Tareq Al-Qallaf, of Kuwait, won the East Asian Epee Championship that was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

2008 -- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Sabah opened the regional bureau of UN Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) at the headquarters of the Arab Towns Organization in Shuwaikh area.

2013 -- State of Kuwait and the GCC Secretariat signed an agreement to establish headquarters of the GCC Intellectual Property training center.

2013 -- Kuwait, in coordination with UNESCO, returns smuggled artifacts to Iraq.

2016 -- Khalifa Al-Amiri, a renowned folkloric singer, passed away at 84.

2016 -- The Environment Public Authority signed a cooperation agreement with the UN Environment Program as part of Kuwait's commitment to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a loan agreement worth KD nine million with Uzbekistan to fund an infrastructure project.

2019 -- Kuwait chaired the 22nd session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the World Heritage Convention.

2021 -- State of Kuwait won three gold, a silver and bronze medals in the Asian Triathlon Cup, held in Doha, Qatar.

2022 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced the sale of the very first shipment of airplane fuel from Al-Zour refinery delivered by the (Pacific Sarah) tanker in cooperation with the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).