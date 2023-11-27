Msheireb Properties Named Among Region's Most Innovative Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, has been named one of Fast Company Middle East's 10 most innovative architecture and design companies for pioneering work done to envision, design, and build a smart, and sustainable city of the future in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Most innovative companies 2024 is Fast Company Middle East's definitive list of novel ideas, projects, and companies reshaping business, culture, and society. The awards, which were held in Dubai, recognise the Middle East's leading innovators and acknowledge the efforts to achieve breakthrough solutions in the development of Msheireb Properties' flagship rejuvenation project - Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Commenting on the win, Msheireb Properties CEO Ali Al Kuwari, said:“Msheireb Properties is working to change the way people think about urban living and encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment. It is heartening to have been recognised for the pioneering innovations deployed in the development of Msheireb Downtown Doha. This win signals to the world that we have built something truly special - a place for innovators, problem-solvers and collaborators to come together.”

In the awards submission, Msheireb Properties highlighted the unique design features of the development and the commitment the company has to championing sustainability in all aspects of design and construction.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is the world's first certified sustainable city district. All buildings have been either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified and adhere to the highest standards in green building services.

Buildings are fitted with over 6,400 rooftop solar panels to provide onsite energy generation and 1,400 solar panels to secure hot water, which generate around 25% of power for many buildings. There are additional systems that recover rainwater and air conditioning condensation into basement tanks, where the water is also reused for irrigation and other building functions.

The city adopts the latest advanced smart services and applications for a new fully digital experience, including fibre optic cables, device connectivity, and smart meters, as well as smart systems to monitor, analyse and maintain the city.

Al Kuwari added:“Msheireb Downtown Doha is designed to reverse high-rise trends and champion resident wellbeing through thoughtful design. The entire development, and everything we do at Msheireb Properties, is designed to consume fewer resources, generate less waste, lower costs, to achieve a reduced carbon footprint. This is what has attracted so many of our commercial, retail and residential tenants to open their offices or relocate to Msheireb Downtown Doha.”