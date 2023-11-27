(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

In response to a query about communication with Hamas, Prime Minister Khasawneh stated, "We are talking and negotiation as a state with the Palestinian legitimacy, which is the Palestine Liberation Organization." He reiterated that "this is how countries deal with each other, and we recognize that, within the framework of the Arab resolution passed in Riyadh in 1974, which stated that the Palestine Liberation Organization is the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, with whom we will continue to deal on this basis."He emphasized that "the factions affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization are, of course, affiliated under this regulating framework and the title of Palestinian legitimacy, which we will continue to deal with because it has a monopoly on Palestinian representation, according to Arab decisions."When it came to the government's priorities, the Prime Minister said, "His Majesty the King did us justice when he entrusted me with the honor of forming this government, and when he indicated in the Royal Letter of Designation that this government comes in exceptional circumstances that the world has never seen before. Indeed, this government, since its formation, came in the midst of an outbreak of Coronavirus infections that greatly affected the economy, and it was possible for us to try to maintain a degree of balance and then open the sectors safely, and in parallel with that by assigning the Independent Election Commission to conduct the parliamentary elections that came after a month after the formation of the government."Regarding the next parliamentary elections, Khasawneh pointed out that that His Majesty the King indicated on several occasions that they would be held next summer on their constitutional date, adding that "Jordan has high and great immunity, and I do not see anything looming on the horizon that indicates that the timetable for holding this election will change."He continued, "This government began as a tasks government, and continued in this framework until we were able, with the support and aid of all state institutions, always led by His Majesty the King and HRH the Crown Prince, and his directives to reopen the sectors, to maintain inflationary rates, despite the fact that inflation has worsen in all of the countries surrounding us and saw currency devaluations and other things, and we are actually on a separate level, absolutely different from all other countries, with JD17.5 billion in hard currency reserves and the dinar at its best state."He went on to say, "His Majesty the King honored us by entrusting us to continue within the framework of three fundamental reference documents: the economic modernization vision, the political modernization system, and the public sector modernization map. We have transitioned from the role of an important government to the role of a government that lays the groundwork for this vision in these three tracks that will last ten years, indicating that this is a fundamental and fundamental change, and the surprises we are exposed to in the region are always great and lead to focusing attention and attention on them at the time.""This is a critical and fundamental change, and the surprises we are exposed to in the region are always great and lead to timely attention being paid to them," the Prime Minister concluded.