Cold Front, Rain Showers Expected Across Various Regions On Monday

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan is poised to experience a significant weather shift on Monday, as a cold and moist air mass will accompany a low-pressure system, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures across the country.Cloudy skies with intermittent rainfall are forecast for the northern and central regions, gradually extending to parts of the southern and eastern areas.The Jordan Meteorological Department has issued warnings of potentially heavy rainfall in parts of the north, coupled with moderate to strong northwest winds, occasionally gusting and stirring dust, especially in the desert regions.Late-night hours might witness a reduction in precipitation and wind speed, creating relatively mild temperatures in the Gulf of Aqaba, marked by various cloud formations and occasional moderate northward winds, potentially dust-stirring. Sea conditions are anticipated to be moderate with average wave heights.Road safety advisories have also been issued due to the risk of slippery roads amidst rainy conditions, potential flash floods in low-lying areas, reduced visibility due to dust in the desert regions, and fog formation near ground level in mountainous terrains and plains.Tuesday's forecast anticipates partially cloudy and cool conditions in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience milder temperatures, with slight chances of light rain in limited areas of the western regions. Winds are projected to shift from northwest to southwest.Wednesday and Thursday may see a slight rise in temperatures accompanied by relatively cool weather in most areas, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions experiencing pleasant temperatures amidst high-altitude cloud cover. Winds are forecast to shift to the southeast.Today, temperature ranges will vary significantly. In Eastern Amman, temperatures could reach highs of around 13 C and drop to lows of 8 C, while Western Amman might experience highs of about 11 C with lows of 8 C. Moving north to the highlands, temperatures will range between highs of 9 C and lows of 5 C, while in the southern highlands, it's a bit warmer, reaching highs of 10 C and lows of 6 C. Aqaba in the south tends to be relatively warmer, with temperatures reaching highs of 25 C and lows of 17 C.