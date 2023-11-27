King Leads International Endeavor To Coordinate Relief Organizations' Efforts To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Supplies Into Gaza, Says PM, 11Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Prime Minister pointed out that "what is happening in Gaza has economic effects on the market movement and on the tourism sector, but we are not in the midst of a direct war in the Kingdom in any way".He said that "Jordan's life cycle is ongoing, and that Jordan has succeeded in stabilizing its credit ratings by the three international rating agencies, Fitch, Moody's, Standards & Poor's, and Forbes, while reducing the credit ratings of other non-oil-producing countries in our neighborhood, including Israel and we were successful in stabilizing this credit rating. We also succeeded in completing a seventh review a week ago with the International Monetary Fund, and in negotiating at the technical mission level a new program that does not include any increase in taxes and fees in any way for the next four years.Khasawneh also confirmed that "the Jordanian economy is reliable, and that we have an investment package from the UAE worth roughly JD5 billion in infrastructure projects if we use it wisely. The UAE also provided us with a development package worth around JD400 million, in addition to a package of economic support and economic aid received during His Majesty the King's tours to Germany and Belgium. These are all indications of the Jordanian economy's dependability, as well as the fact that we as a country are operating within the framework of a regular and steady process. We are not operating under the threat of war."He explained that the impact of the Gaza aggression hit the tourism sector, which was harmed during the last quarter, noting that the performance in terms of tourism indicators was higher than what Jordan considers to be the golden base year, which is 2019, until October 7th of last year.The Prime Minister emphasized that "we are working gradually and that His Majesty the King and HRH the Crown Prince are actively monitoring the work even on the fifty-first day of the aggression. He referred to His Majesty's meeting to review what had been accomplished in the economic modernization plan and its projects, during which we confirmed to His Majesty the King that the upcoming budget allocated JD350 million for modernization vision projects and the public sector modernization map. We are proceeding with this regularity and continuity that His Majesty expects and the citizens expect of us, because we are a country that has the resilience, the immunity, and the ability to continue the process of life without going in directions that may lead to economic harm to the people, especially since we have emerged from the repercussions of Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and others.