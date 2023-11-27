King Leads International Endeavor To Coordinate Relief Organizations' Efforts To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Supplies Into Gaza, Says PM, 9The Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

In this regard, the Prime Minister noted that "His Majesty the King led efforts by our armed forces and the Royal Jordanian Air Force to drop air aid on the Gaza field hospital, and that HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was the highest-ranking Arab official present at the Rafah crossing when he began bringing in convoys of humanitarian and medical aid to establish the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis, which is supposed to begin its operations on Monday, and contains incubators for premature babies who were deprived of a lifeline when many Palestinian hospitals in the Gaza Strip were besieged, stressing that the field hospital in the north continues to provide its services. There was political insistence that this hospital continue to help our people in the Gaza Strip as it has done since 2009," pointing out that the entire aid provided to Gaza was 10 aircrafts (c 1 30). "In addition to supporting our people in the West Bank on an ongoing basis."In this regard, Khasawneh stated that "His Majesty the King is leading an international effort to coordinate the efforts of all international humanitarian relief organizations in order to ensure the continuity of the flow of necessary humanitarian aid to our people throughout the Gaza Strip, both to the south and to the north. There is a diplomatic effort undertaken by Jordan to try to obtain a resolution for the UN Security Council establishing the sustainability of the entry of this humanitarian and medical aid into the Gaza Strip, in addition to seeking at the same pace to try to produce a sustainable ceasefire and then move to this necessary political engagement that embodies the two-state solution for which there is no alternative."Khasawneh noted that some people still believe in the absurdity of believing in power arrogance by threatening to drop nuclear bomb or inciting Palestinians to emigrate.He reiterated that 75 years of fighting and more are intended to demonstrate that these solutions are fanciful and will result in nothing but more violence, with no regional stability or security for any of the region's countries.Concerning the declaration of intent to exchange water and energy, Khasawneh stated, "We signed that declaration about two years ago at the climate conference in Glasgow, then we signed a memorandum of understanding to complete feasibility studies related to the energy-for-water project last year in Sharm El-Sheikh, and there were many outstanding matters related to feasibility issues." The current context renders this subject unthinkable, and we will absolutely not sign such accords under such conditions. He stated that "the current climate renders this topic unthinkable, and we will absolutely not sign such accords under such conditions."