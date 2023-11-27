King Leads International Endeavor To Coordinate Relief Organizations' Efforts To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Supplies Into Gaza, Says PM, 7Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Prime Minister reiterated that "the government and our agencies do not prohibit demonstrations at all, and that it has stated from the start that all forms of protests and gatherings are permitted, with the exception of those aimed at establishing a permanent presence near major road intersections that affect life and order in Amman or the adventurous calls that urge heading to the Jordan Valley, which is a military zone, and the Israelis tend to resort to shooting directly at whoever might breach the border and head to the other side, or to embarrass our security agencies, institutions, and armed forces in dealing with these calls and these unrelated gatherings that have nothing to do with the legitimate and required expression of full solidarity with our people in Gaza, and complete condemnation of this Israeli aggression."Khasawneh stressed that the current situation of internal harmony will undoubtedly continue. "I have complete faith and great confidence in our people in our villages, cities, valleys, and camps, and in our political parties of all shades, that they will not, in any way, allow a fifth column that exist in all the countries of our region to shift the compass from this aggression to marginal issues at the expense of an advanced and vanguard Jordanian position that no other country has reached regarding solidarity with our people in Gaza, and historically in our solidarity and support to our people and brothers in Palestine."He went on to say: "There are those who criticize Jordan's position, and those who indicate in a way that is misleading and insulting to the solid, principled, legal, political and moral Jordanian position, which has never been anything but a supporter of Arab issues, Palestinian rights, and the principles on which the Jordanian stance has always been based regarding the strong moral and value system articulated by Jordanian policies and guided by His Majesty the King."According to Khasawneh, the injury of seven Jordani Armed Forces staff in the Jordanian field hospital in Tal al-Hawa is a reminder that Jordanian blood and the blood of Arab Army officers has always mixed with the Palestinian bloodin Latrun and Bab al-Wad, and after that in the Battle of Karameh, in the 1967 war, and in the 1973 war on the Syrian front. He stressed that the Jordanian support for the Palestinian right is a support that is not new, but has been in place since 1948 and is continuous, solid, and permanent, reflecting the unification of official and public positions.