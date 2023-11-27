King Leads International Endeavor To Coordinate Relief Organizations' Efforts To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Supplies Into Gaza, Says PM, 8Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Concerning the definition of the right to self-defense in international law, Khasawneh referred to a well-known international case known as the "Carolina Case," which established the detailed concept and idea of exercising the right to self-defense, and states that the state exercises this right when there is an emergency circumstance and does not leave a moment to think or contemplate, which is immediate and direct and must always be governed by "proportionality and utmost necessity."He said that when this right is violated and attacks are carried out, international humanitarian law considers this to be a crime, as the number of martyrs reached more than 14,000, including 6,000 children and 4,000 women, and targeting protected and specific health and medical facilities and hospitals highlighted by the four Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols. This is not considered an exercise of the right to self-defense under international law, which must be subject to considerations of necessity and proportionality between aggression and defense. Furthermore, it forbids the targeting of people and children under the guise of exercising this right.When asked whether or not future scenarios are worse, the prime minister said that there what lies ahead is open to multiple possibilities. He expressed his hope that the commendable and appreciated effort made by Qatar and Egypt, which contributed to establishing this temporary truce, whose fourth day ends Monday, and which there is talk about the possibility of extending it, will lead to a complete ceasefire.He continued, saying that the world and its rational people must come to understand the need for what His Majesty the King has always called for that is, the necessity of reaching a political impasse that results in the establishment of the two-state solution, which calls for the creation of an independent, prosperous, and fully sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and the resolution of the final status issues pertaining to refugees and settlements in a way that serves the Jordanian state's high interests.Concerning the arrests of protesters, the Prime Minister stated that no one has been arrested or detained for exercising the right to peaceful demonstration within the framework of the unified Jordanian official and public positions (towards the situation in Gaza), adding, "These are words for which I am responsible, and I will be held accountable."Khasawneh explained that the arrested and detained people, as well as who still under arrest, detention, and trial, do not number more than 24 people who either assaulted police officers, vandalized public and private property, or attempted to organize gatherings that were not related to supporting our people in the Gaza Strip or expressing our frustration as a result of the crimes committed against them. Rather they even affected public life.