Dr. Sandeep Marwah Appointed As Member Of National Jury For PR Society Of India's Annual National Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) has appointed Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT School of PR Events and Advertising, as a distinguished member of the National Jury for the prestigious Annual National Awards for Public Relations.



Dr. Ajit Pathak, President of PRSI, expressed the significance of these awards, stating,“The PRSI Awards are amongst the most exclusive recognitions in the field of Public Relations. With a substantial increase in entries from across India every year, the competition is fierce, and the standards are exceptionally high.”



The jury meeting, a pivotal event in the selection process, recently convened at Tagore Hall, SCOPE Convention Centre on Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a seasoned professional in the field and President of AAFT School of PR Events and Advertising, brought his wealth of experience to the deliberations.



Having received the PRSI Highest National Award in previous years, Dr. Marwah's inclusion on the jury panel further underscores his expertise and commitment to the field of Public Relations.



The Public Relations Society of India, founded in 1958, serves as the national association for PR practitioners, dedicated to promoting the recognition of public relations as a profession. The organization strives to articulate the objectives and potentialities of public relations as a strategic management function to the public.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude for being nominated to the National Jury and emphasized the importance of acknowledging excellence in the field of Public Relations.“These awards are not just about recognizing achievements but also about setting benchmarks for the industry,” he remarked.



The Annual PRSI Awards play a crucial role in highlighting and honoring outstanding contributions to the field of Public Relations, and the involvement of Dr. Sandeep Marwah as a jury member adds prestige to this esteemed recognition.



