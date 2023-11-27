Snowstorm Leaves Power Transmission Tower Broken In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A metal power transmission tower has been damaged in a snowstorm raging in the Odesa region.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo National Power Company on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The snowstorm was so strong that a metal power transmission pole had been left broken. The regional power company's distribution networks were affected too,” the report states.

According to the company, due to the bad weather, power supply services were interrupted for many household consumers in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Repair crews are working to resume the supply of electricity as fast as possible.