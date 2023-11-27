Russia Blames Ukraine For Drone Attack In Smolensk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Defense Ministry claimed late on November 26 that a Ukrainian drone had allegedly attacked the Smolensk region.

"On November 26, at around 23:20 Moscow time, an attempt to carry out a terrorist UAV attack on objects on Russian territory was thwarted," the ministry said .

It added that the Russian air defense system had allegedly destroyed the drone in the Smolensk region.

Earlier reports said that explosions rang out in the Russian city of Tula early on Sunday, November 26. Media outlets reported that air defenses had been shooting down drones.