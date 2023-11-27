Arsenal Grab Premier League Top Seat, Newcastle Win 4-1 Against Chelsea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Arsenal grabbed the English Premier League top seat by beating
Brentford 1-0, while Newcastle United secured a comfortable 4-1 win
against Chelsea.
German attacker Kai Havertz's late goal in the 89th minute at
Emirates Stadium earned Arsenal the vital victory, which has
brought the top spot in the standings for the Gunners, as other top
two contenders, Manchester City and Liverpool, settled for a 1-1
draw on Saturday, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .
In another week 13 clash, Newcastle hammered the Blues with a
good second half display on Saturday.
Alexander Isak brought the lead to the hosts in the 13th minute,
then Chelsea leveled the score with Raheem Sterling in the 23rd
minute and the first half ended 1-1 at St. James' Park.
The quick double salvo of two Newcastle players, Jamaal
Lascelles in the 60th minute and Joelinton in the 61st minute, in
two minutes shocked the Blues.
Anthony Gordon's goal in the 83rd minute was the final nail in
the coffin for Chelsea.
Arsenal top the Premier League with 30 points, Manchester City
and Liverpool are following them with 29 and 28 points,
respectively, while Newcastle United are placed sixth with 23
points and Chelsea sit at the 10th spot with 16 points.
