China Tries Out Unilateral Visa-Free Policy For Six Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China has decided to implement a unilateral visa-free policy for
ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the
Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia on a trial basis, Azernews repors citing Xinhua .
From Dec. 1, 2023 to Nov. 30, 2024, holders of ordinary
passports from the above six countries may enter China visa-free
for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends and transit
for no more than 15 days, the online statement said.
People from these six countries who do not meet the visa
exemption requirements still need to obtain a visa before entering
China, the statement said. It further added that this policy will
help promote people to people exchanges, and serve high-quality
development and high-level opening-up.
