China Tries Out Unilateral Visa-Free Policy For Six Countries


11/27/2023 12:18:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China has decided to implement a unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia on a trial basis, Azernews repors citing Xinhua .

From Dec. 1, 2023 to Nov. 30, 2024, holders of ordinary passports from the above six countries may enter China visa-free for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends and transit for no more than 15 days, the online statement said.

People from these six countries who do not meet the visa exemption requirements still need to obtain a visa before entering China, the statement said. It further added that this policy will help promote people to people exchanges, and serve high-quality development and high-level opening-up.

