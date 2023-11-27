Russia Downs Nine Drones Targeting Moscow, Other Regions

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Nov 27 (NNN-TASS) – Russia's Defence Ministry, announced yesterday that, the country's air defence forces, had downed nine Ukrainian drones, attempting to attack several regions in Russia, including Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk.

Moscow Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on his social media channel that, the air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed several drones flying towards Moscow, over the Moscow region early yesterday morning. There were no casualties or property damage, he added.

Bryansk Governor, Alexander Bogomaz, also said on social media that, two drones had been destroyed by the air defence system, over the Bryansk region.– NNN-TASS

