A Brighter Demographic Story For China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “And so we talked all night about the rest of our lives, where we're gonna be when we turn 25”

– Vitamin C

Below, we present the two most depressing charts on China. These are the two data series most bandied about by China bears – both long-term and short-term. And ugly they do look.

In the first chart, we see that China's births have been cut in half since 2016. Though below the replacement rate of 2.1, China's birth rate had been running at a tolerable 1.6 to 1.8 for decades. We'll be okay; it's higher than Japan's 1.3, Chinese demographers surely told themselves.

Any such confidence should have evaporated in the past five years as the birthrate plummeted to a shockingly low 1.1 (still above South Korea, said some flunky demographer).

In the second chart, China's youth unemployment, a data series introduced in early 2018, has climbed steadily from the low teens to over 20%. It got so embarrassing that the series was“temporarily” suspended in July because“the economy and society are constantly developing and changing. Statistical work needs continuous improvement.” This proved to be even more embarrassing.

Demographics is destiny and the depressing future laid bare by annual births is surely causing aneurysms in Beijing. And then there's the pressing emergency. Looks like the slowdown is taking an increasing toll on China's youth with unemployment hitting 21.3% in June, the last available data point. According to these two charts, China's future and present are melting down concurrently.

But what if? What if... what if there are different charts. Charts that address both the future and present meltdown in less fraught terms. Charts that are just as revealing but which present a different – yet related – demographic story and, perhaps, an altogether different destiny.



In tension with a declining birth rate has been China's rapidly rising college enrollment. At the turn of the century, China produced one million college graduates. This represented 6% of the age cohort which we calculate by dividing graduates by births 24 years prior (the average age at college graduation is 23.7 in China). This has increased dramatically to 11.6 million graduates for the class of 2023, 63% of the age cohort.

Over this time period, college graduates in the workforce increased from low single-digit percentages to 25%. With the working-age population peaking in 2011, upgrading the labor force has become a necessity.

Happily, the investments have been made, and, barring a sudden collapse of the education system, China's blue-collar workforce will transition to a white-collar one as retiring migrant workers are replaced by their college-educated children. College graduates in China's workforce should exceed 70% by 2050.