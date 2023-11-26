King Leads International Endeavor To Coordinate Relief Organizations' Efforts To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Supplies Into Gaza, Says PM, 6Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

According to the Prime Minister, Jordan inked a seven-year memorandum of understanding with the United States of America last year, under which Washington will give numerous kinds of economic support to the Kingdom.Khasawneh reiterated that the United States values His Majesty the King's main, pivotal, and fundamental role at the international level, as well as Jordan's role as a mediating power that always adheres to principles in terms of expressing its true political opinions and beliefs, and its commitment to peace based on international references as a strategic choice.Concerning the war against Gaza, the Prime Minister noted a schism between the two countries, as mentioned by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates while the US Secretary of State was in Jordan. The relationship between the two countries is close to the extent that this relationship allows the free expression of such schism with respect to each other."This is not the first time that Jordan insists on adhering to its principles," stated Khasawneh. "Adhering to principles is exhausting, but it never fails us, and this is the message of Jordan, its leadership, administration, and people."He stated that Jordan's position on the Gaza aggression, which is always proclaimed with distinction by His Majesty King Abdullah, is an exceptional position in terms of its legal, political, and moral underpinnings.He also stated that the Arab position did not hesitate to condemn the killing of civilians, citing a statement issued on the third day of the emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers, emphasizing that the Arab position condemns the targeting of civilians regardless of religion, race, or nationality.He continued, "Our speech asserts that this moral position has legal foundations because international law makes no distinction between the application of its provisions to race, religion, geography, or nationality, and includes general, abstract rules that must be applied to all countries within the framework of the international system that emerged after World War II. Also, the political position that we always express is that we seek this peace as a strategic choice based on the right of two states and the embodiment of legitimate Palestinian rights, so that we can live in a safe environment, climate and surroundings, and geography that contributes to strengthening global peace, stability, and regional well-being, and on terms of reference that include realizing the basic rights of the Palestinian people that are recognized by the world and which we work to support the Palestinian people in embodying."