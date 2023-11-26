King Leads International Endeavor To Coordinate Relief Organizations' Efforts To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Supplies Into Gaza, Says PM, 5Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

"When asked about the aid for the brothers in the West Bank, the Prime Minister added, that the brothers in the Palestinian National Authority work within conditions that was imposed due to the situation in Gaza, where the Authority directed much of its medical or health stock to the crossings on the borders of the Gaza Strip, and, according to what I was told by the Palestinian Prime Minister, the convoys were stationed at the crossings for weeks, but were unable to enter, of course. This resulted in a lack of their existing health and medical services, so His Majesty the King ordered the deployment of a field hospital to offer these services."There is a (Jordanian) medical station in Jenin for years that has been working and helping in the West Bank, and this is what moved our work in this direction. In addition, His Majesty the King directed and the government directed 40,000 tons of wheat and 15,000 tons of grain to support the Authority's strategic stock and help our brothers," Khasawneh added.Concerning Jordan's relationship with the Palestinian Authority, Khasawneh stated that it is a result of Jordan's relationship with Palestinian legitimacy represented by the Palestine Liberation Organization, which Arabs decided in 1974 was the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and Jordan dealt with this decision, and it was reaffirmed in the decision to disengage legally and administratively, which paved the way for the brothers to enter the peace process in Madrid."He noted that the Authority is one of the tools of the Oslo Accords and Process, which were intended to manage a transitional phase in the Palestinian territories, beginning with the West Bank and Gaza as a single geographical unit, and this is what we must always deal with as a single geographical unit, as it will form the Palestinian state that will be established.Khasawneh warned against falling into the trap of any attempts to perpetuate the separation between them as two separate entities and giving excuses to many extremists that there is no Palestinian partner and the difficulty of reformulating this unity between the West Bank and Gaza.He emphasized that the independent Palestinian state, as defined by the peace process, is located in the West Bank and Gaza as a single geographical unit.When asked about the form of the relationship between Jordan and the United States of America, the Prime Minister said, "It is no secret that the relationship between Jordan and the United States of America is an important and historical relationship, and it is a distinguished, extended and long relationship with many things in common and Jordan sees the United States of America as a force that can play a critical role in achieving the realization of the two-state solution, given its ability to exert pressure on Israel and other active international players."