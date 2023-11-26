King Leads International Endeavor To Coordinate Relief Organizations' Efforts To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Supplies Into Gaza, Says PM, 4Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

"We are preparing for such scenarios, but we do not have any data for a gas outage, and we are working within the context of creating the essential alternatives for our country's daily way of life," the Prime Minister said.He confirmed that "we had spoken with two Gulf countries, who expressed their willingness to meet our needs for these quantities, but I reiterate that we did not ask NEPCO to stop receiving gas from the Leviathan field, but if this gas stops, we are working to find alternatives to operate Jordan's electrical power, and we currently have a reserve sufficient for 65 days."Concerning Jordan's stance on the escalation in the West Bank, Khasawneh emphasized that "one of the cornerstones of Jordan's political position, in addition to the warning against displacement is a red line, and constitutes a fundamental and serious infringement of the peace treaty. In addition to underlining His Majesty the King's recent address and the ongoing discourse on the necessity of establishing a political effort, leading to the manifestation of the two-state solution. Furthermore, we always speak in contexts related to the fact that there are red lines in the West Bank, including escalating settler violence, as the number of martyrs in the West Bank reached 239 during the last month, and the number of detainees in the West Bank reached approximately 3,000. Moreover, we regard any attempt to change the existing legal and historical status quo in the Islamic and Christian holy sites, in the Al Haram Al Sharif in the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, as a red line and violation, which would also lead to outcomes, possibilities, and results that we put on the table.""Everyone is aware of our position, and our concerns continue as we see the escalation continue, and there is a worldwide perspective denouncing settler violence and acts that challenge the legal and historical status quo of the Al Haram Al Sharif," Khasawneh said."This is a firm stance that did not arise as a result of the war against Gaza. We consolidate and carry out our robust position in the context of the historical Hashemite custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites with regard in to changing the existing legal and historical status quo in the Al Haram Al Sharif and the Islamic and Christian holy sites. In previous and repeated events, we were able, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, through advanced and strong positions, to defend these holy sites," the Prime Minister added.