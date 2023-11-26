Giuseppe Zanni Has Been Appointed Branch Manager At Seica Deutschland Gmbh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Seica, Strambino, Italy -- Born in Caserta, Italy, Giuseppe Zanni is married and has two children. In 2022 he relocated with his family to Karlsruhe becoming part of the Seica Deutschland team as manager of the technical support and backoffice activities Giuseppe Zanni has now been appointed Branch Manager, with responsibility for the German office and business development in Germany and the DACH region.



"My goal is to expand the sales and support team, successfully promote Seica and its high-quality products and software solutions for electronics test and manufacturing in Germany and expand its leading position."



Giuseppe brings his extensive management experience in multinational contexts, gained also through various international assignments. He studied Electronic Engineering with specialization in automation, at the University of Naples, where he was awarded for his work on the automation of production lines for aircraft assembly. He developed his project working at Megaris srl under the founding of the Italian Aerospace Consortium for the aerospace production innovation. He followed his passion for electronics after his graduation, working as designer of electronic systems for automation at the RTM SpA research center.



In 2003, he entered the automotive sector, holding his first role at Bosch as application engineer for vehicle stability systems. That was the beginning of a 19-year journey, during which he held different positions, from technical to management, in design, project management and sales. His most important international managerial experiences were in Germany for one year at the headquarters of the chassis systems division and more than two years in Brrazil as Acquisition Manager LATAM, for the new site established in Belo Horizonte.



He has always been committed to know and acquire the local culture, so in addition to English he also speaks German and Portuguese.



About Seica S.p.A.



Founded in 1986, Seica S.p.A. is an innovative, high technology company that develops and manufactures leading-edge solutions for the test and selective soldering of electronic boards and modules. Moreover, Seica provides battery test solutions, automotive electronic board test solutions, infotainment test, as well as electric vehicle inverter and battery charging station test systems. Seica has fully embraced the concept of Industry 4.0, developing solutions to monitor and collect information from machines and industrial plants to enable the optimization of manufacturing processes, maintenance and energy management.

Company headquarters are located in Italy, with direct offices in Germany, France, China, the USA, Mexico and Israel.



Company :-RF Communications

User :- Renate Fritz

Email :

Mobile:- 0049 1757704038

Other articles by Seica