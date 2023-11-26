WB Approves Funding For Two Energy Projects In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 27. The World Bank (WB) has approved extra funding for Tajikistan to proceed with the execution of two energy projects, Trend reports.

The projects are: The Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000) and CASA Community Support Project.

According to the WB, the funding allocated for these two projects totals $21 million and is offered in the form of grant funding through the International Development Association (IDA).

Out of this total, $11 million will be allocated to the CASA-1000 project. This funding aims to cover the remaining tasks required to finish the construction and start using the transmission infrastructure in Tajikistan. Currently, 95 percent of the key infrastructure construction has been finished, and the remaining part is anticipated to be completed by December 2024.

Furthermore, $10 million has been authorized to advance the ongoing CASA Community Support Project. This initiative is designed to enhance access to reliable energy, enhance social and economic infrastructure services, and bolster local governance in communities within project's areas.

CASA-1000 is an infrastructure project with the objective of transmitting surplus electricity from Central Asian countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to high-demand electricity markets in South Asian countries, namely Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The project involves upgrading the electrical grids in participating countries through the construction of new substations and high-voltage power transmission lines.

At the moment, the WB is funding 27 projects in Tajikistan, amounting to a total of $1.67 billion.