WB Approves Funding For Two Energy Projects In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 27. The World
Bank (WB) has approved extra funding for Tajikistan to proceed with
the execution of two energy projects, Trend reports.
The projects are: The Central Asia South Asia Electricity
Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000) and CASA Community
Support Project.
According to the WB, the funding allocated for these two
projects totals $21 million and is offered in the form of grant
funding through the International Development Association
(IDA).
Out of this total, $11 million will be allocated to the
CASA-1000 project. This funding aims to cover the remaining tasks
required to finish the construction and start using the
transmission infrastructure in Tajikistan. Currently, 95 percent of
the key infrastructure construction has been finished, and the
remaining part is anticipated to be completed by December 2024.
Furthermore, $10 million has been authorized to advance the
ongoing CASA Community Support Project. This initiative is designed
to enhance access to reliable energy, enhance social and economic
infrastructure services, and bolster local governance in
communities within project's areas.
CASA-1000 is an infrastructure project with the objective of
transmitting surplus electricity from Central Asian countries,
particularly Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to high-demand electricity
markets in South Asian countries, namely Afghanistan and
Pakistan.
The project involves upgrading the electrical grids in
participating countries through the construction of new substations
and high-voltage power transmission lines.
At the moment, the WB is funding 27 projects in Tajikistan,
amounting to a total of $1.67 billion.
