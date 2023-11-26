EBRD Provides Latest Update On Project Portfolio In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. The European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) owns a loan
portfolio valued at 177 million euros in Kyrgyzstan, as of October
31, 2023, Trend reports.
According to the bank, the loan portfolio is intended for the
completion of 77 projects.
Among these projects, the majority of funding, 72 percent or 127
million euros, is directed towards sustainable infrastructure,
while 15 percent, equivalent to 26 million euros, is allocated to
industry, commerce, and agriculture.
Additionally, financial institutions receive the remaining 13
percent, totaling 24 million euros.
Furthermore, according to the EBRD, the share of the private
sector in the entire investment portfolio of the bank in Kyrgyzstan
is 28 percent.
In total, the EBRD's cumulative investments in Kyrgyzstan amount
to 911 million euros across 231 projects, as of October 31.
The EBRD contributed 41 million euros in Kyrgyzstan in 2022, the
country's biggest funding amount since the EBRD gave it 46 million
euros in 2019.
