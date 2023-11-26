Nayev: Reduction In Western Aid Will Hit Ukraine's Defense Capabilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Joint Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev spoke about the advantages of Western air defense systems over the Soviet-style technologies and emphasized that Ukraine is strengthening its defense capabilities in every possible way.

He said this in a comment to ABC News , Ukrinform reports.

"We understand that there is currently a resource war going on. The Russian Federation gets its resources with the help of the Axis of Evil -- it is North Korea, it is Iran. And we, with the help of our partners, receiving air defense equipment from them, are opposing the Russian Federation with their resources. It must be understood that the reduction of aid will really hit our defense capabilities. But we will fight with what we have,” he said.

Nayev stressed that Ukraine uses every help it gets from allies, in particular, to create and strengthen mobile fire groups.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Intelligence, in the last two months, Russia fired more than 800 drones to Ukraine, having kept around 870 cruise and ballistic missiles in stock for major attacks against the country's energy infrastructure.

"Technology is critical. The target for which, according to the old Soviet-style technologies, it was necessary to spend 100 shells -- with the help of Western technologies, much less is needed, and it is measured in numbers up to ten, so the technology always outweighs the number. And I will emphasize once again that this help is very, very important to us," Nayev said.

He stressed that if Russia continues to increase weapons production and improve technologically with the help of its allies, war could again expand beyond the East and South.

"We are getting ready for that. We're building defenses, putting mines, and training our forces,” Nayev said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of November 26, six enemy Shahed drones were shot down in the Northern Operational Zone.