Russian Strikes Target Two Ukrainian Fire Rescue Units


11/26/2023 8:06:43 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, as a result of Russian shelling, two fire and rescue units were damaged in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The enemy does not stop resorting to attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. Today, as a result of such hits, two of our units were damaged in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions," the statement reads.



According to the press service, the buildings of fire stations and a tanker truck were affected. No rescuers were injured in the attacks.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine received 350 bulletproof vests from the Lviv Defense Cluster nonprofit.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

