Russian Strikes Target Two Ukrainian Fire Rescue Units

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, as a result of Russian shelling, two fire and rescue units were damaged in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The enemy does not stop resorting to attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. Today, as a result of such hits, two of our units were damaged in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions," the statement reads.

According to the press service, the buildings of fire stations and a tanker truck were affected. No rescuers were injured in the attacks.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine