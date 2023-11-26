King Leads International Endeavor To Coordinate Relief Organizations' Efforts To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Supplies Into Gaza, Says PM, 3Rd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Prime Minister underscored that Jordan followed a step-by-step approach and that, from the beginning, and it warned Israel and various international powers clearly and unequivocally that any attempts at forced displacement towards us or towards Egypt constitute a red line and the need of pushing for and working immediately toward establishing a truce that leads to a durable ceasefire, followed by political engagement with defined time limits leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as a manifestation of the two-state solution.Khasawneh added that after the tragedy and aggression against Gaza, any rational person must feel in his conscience and mind the necessity of a two-state solution in which an independent Palestinian state with full and complete sovereignty will be established on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that the region will not enjoy regional security, stability, and cooperation in the absence of this solution. The region will continue to be a volatile region, dragging the rest of the world into tensions that could lead to an even worsening of the situation.He stated that "the truce, now in its third day, was achieved through the efforts and commendable efforts of our brothers in Qatar and Egypt, and that there are precursors that may lead to its extension and the establishment of a permanent ceasefire, after which a political endeavor leading to a two-state solution will be allowed, and the transition will take place not through long, futile negotiations, but rather under conditions that will lead to a solution that expedites the Palestinian right to build an independent state.When asked if the cancellation of the gas agreement was a possibility, Khasawneh responded, "No, it is not. We are like any other country that respects itself and respects its contractual obligations," citing the fact that the gas agreement is an agreement between US Noble Energy and the Jordanian National Electric Power Company (NEPCO)."When we talked about the gas agreement, we had some fears of a gas interruption from the Leviathan gas field towards the Kingdom, and we did not see signs that this would happen, but like any country, it plans for any scenarios, especially since we are in the midst of a war on Gaza," Khasawneh added."We investigated several alternatives, but they come with larger financial expenditures, amounting to JD45 million per month for switching to liquefied gas and JD115 million for switching to diesel," Khasawneh explained.