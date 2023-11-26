King Leads International Endeavor To Coordinate Relief Organizations' Efforts To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Supplies Into Gaza, Says PM, 2Nd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

"This is an investment (the peace process) that we accepted after our Egyptian brothers did, and we also accepted the Palestine Liberation Organization within the framework of a commitment that we saw at the time would bring peace and stability in this region based on the realization of rights for the Palestinian people, and would unleash the latent energies in our region, which would bring about regional prosperity that our region requires, and would also establish global safety, peace and security," Khasawneh said.He brought up "the ongoing insistence of His Majesty the King that we need to proceed straight to real negotiations with precise deadlines that will result in the creation of a Palestinian state with its two wings in the West Bank and Gaza, rather than engaging in a political process."In response to a query regarding the immunization given to Israel in contravention of international law, the Prime Minister stated, "We are working today towards ensuring that this immunization provided to Israel by some influential countries must end."He emphasized that at the peace summit in Cairo, His Majesty King Abdullah gave a speech to the world that was full of political, legal, and moral integrity, all in a sober and balanced manner, when His Majesty stated that international legitimacy, international law, international humanitarian law, international ethics principles, and human rights should not be limited to certain countries' borders, and that dealing with bouble standards should begin. When it comes to significant breaches and crimes, Israel is shielded and protected by countries that criticize countries who commit violations but do not approach the level of Israeli offenses. Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah has stressed this position in her interviews.In response to a question about what a state of war entails, he said that it entails a fundamental violation of the peace treaty as well as one of the treaty's main and central clauses, which speaks about the necessity of being protected from any forced population movements in any direction, and that this constitutes the liquidation of the Palestinian cause as well as a threat to Jordanian national security."We do not expect this to happen, but if it does, the peace treaty will become, as previously stated, a collection of papers parked on a shelf above it, coated in dust, and will bring us back to a state of non-peace," Khasawneh added.