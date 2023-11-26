King Leads International Endeavor To Coordinate Relief Organizations' Efforts To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Supplies Into Gaza, Says PM, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Prime Minister explained that "His Majesty the King visited Egypt on Friday, and stressed that this matter represents a red line that we have not accepted and will not accept, and that we will regard it as a fundamental violation of the terms of the peace treaty, and will bring us back to a state of no peace and constitutes a declaration of war against us.""This is an unequivocal position that we have held since the beginning, particularly when there was much discussion in various Israeli political circles calling on the people of Gaza to migrate to the south, outside the Strip. This was also a critical and vital political speech for us because it resulted in an international position that reiterated the rejection of any sort of displacement outside the Gaza Strip or the occupied Palestinian territory in any direction, even towards Jordan. For us, it was a necessary political fortification towards articulating a position that was subsequently echoed by a number of permanent members of the UN Security Council from a variety of countries, all of whom consistently expressed their opposition to displacement." Khasawneh said.He went on to say that "the second cornerstone of our policies has been the necessity of reaching a stage that establishes a permanent ceasefire to be built upon, in contexts that His Majesty the King has always warned against in the last ten years, that failing to achieve the embodiment of the two-state solution, under which an independent, fully sovereign, and complete Palestinian state will be established on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in a setting that handles all final solution issues, including Jerusalem, settlements, refugees, security, and borders. And if this solution is not implemented, the entire region will be forced to move from one violent cycle to another, which would be even worse, and then there will be a series of ceasefires that will only lead to further violent cycles, so it is absurd to abandon this option.""We entered the peace process in 1991 because it represented a strategic choice for the Jordanian state, but peace is based on truth and terms of reference that lead to the embodiment of the two-state solution, according to which an independent Palestinian state will be established to live in security and peace alongside all of the region's countries and peoples, including Israel," the Prime Minister added.