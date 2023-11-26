Turkmenistan Airlines Becomes Partner Of German Hahn Air

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 27. Turkmenistan Airlines national air carrier has been included in the
list of the German Hahn Air company as another partner, Trend reports.
According to the German company, now travel agents around the
world will be able to book tickets for the Turkmen airline through
the Global Distribution System (GDS) under the code Hahn Air
Systems H1.
It is now possible to book flights of Turkmenistan Airlines
through the standard booking process, and to issue them using a
document protected from non-payments.
Turkmenistan Airlines is based at Ashgabat Airport and serves 20
destinations in 11 countries of Asia and Europe, and the airline's
international routes available under the H1 code include the cities
of Beijing, Delhi, Dubai, Frankfurt, Istanbul and Kazan.
