-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkmenistan Airlines Becomes Partner Of German Hahn Air


11/26/2023 7:20:20 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 27. Turkmenistan Airlines national air carrier has been included in the list of the German Hahn Air company as another partner, Trend reports.

According to the German company, now travel agents around the world will be able to book tickets for the Turkmen airline through the Global Distribution System (GDS) under the code Hahn Air Systems H1.

It is now possible to book flights of Turkmenistan Airlines through the standard booking process, and to issue them using a document protected from non-payments.

Turkmenistan Airlines is based at Ashgabat Airport and serves 20 destinations in 11 countries of Asia and Europe, and the airline's international routes available under the H1 code include the cities of Beijing, Delhi, Dubai, Frankfurt, Istanbul and Kazan.

MENAFN26112023000187011040ID1107487985

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search