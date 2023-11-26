President Urges Ukrainian Citizens To Be As Cautious As Possible In Areas Affected By Bad Weather

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Ukrainian citizens to be as cautious as possible in the areas affected by the bad weather, and contact the State Emergency Service, National Police, and other state and municipal agencies if necessary.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State in his video address

The full text of the speech is provided below:

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

Today, a considerable part of our country is facing extremely difficult weather conditions. The situation is particularly difficult in the southern regions of Ukraine. Our units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, utilities and local authorities are working around the clock and will continue to do so.

I ask all Ukrainian citizens in the areas affected by the bad weather to be as cautious as possible. If necessary, please contact the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and our other state and municipal agencies. Our power engineers will restore electricity supply to all cities and villages that are currently experiencing temporary power outages due to the weather as soon as possible.

As of now, these are about 400 settlements in ten regions. In particular, operational headquarters have already been deployed and are currently functioning in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions. Special vehicles have been deployed to the roads where needed. I would like to thank everyone who is working now and will continue to work tomorrow to protect us from this bad weather and to restore normal living conditions in all our Ukrainian communities as soon as possible.

Now, when it is so difficult, in such conditions, we should all be especially grateful to those who defend our country, who carry out Ukrainian offensive operations, who are in combat positions, at combat posts, on duty in mobile fire groups and in all our other units that protect Ukraine, the life of our state and our independence.

Intense hostilities do not stop for a single hour in the Donetsk directions and in Kharkiv region – in the direction of Kupyansk. Our warriors are also holding their positions in the south of the country: Zaporizhzhia region, our Kherson region.

I want to thank everyone who rightly responds to Russian terrorist attacks, who repels enemy assaults even now – in such conditions.

Soldier Oleh Danylchenko, a combat medic of the 110th separate mechanized brigade, Senior Soldier Oleksiy Tokariev and Junior Sergeant Mykola Tyshchenko, both of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade, Senior Soldier Yaroslav Bazil and Junior Sergeants Ihor Ponomarenko and Serhiy Kashyrin, all three of the 118th separate mechanized brigade, Soldier Andriy Shabelnyk of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade, Sergeant Andriy Tarhoniy of the 80th separate air assault brigade, Junior Sergeant Ihor Shapran of the 92nd separate assault brigade, and soldier Oleksandr Voronenko of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade particularly distinguished themselves this week.

I thank each of you, warriors, all your brothers-in-arms, everyone who helps our brigades, all Ukrainian defense and security forces, who works in our defense production facilities, who supplies everything needed by Ukraine and our people, who tends the wounded, trains our warriors, and organizes volunteer fundraisers for the sake of Ukrainian strength.

We cannot stand aloof from defense. And glory to all our people who understand this, who fight, who work and help for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians! We are strong in unity.

Glory to Ukraine!

