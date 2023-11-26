Rescuers Eliminating Effects Of Bad Weather Across Three Regions Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 500 professionals and 131 special-purpose equipment units of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the effects of the bad weather across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the data from Ukrenergo National Power Company, following the deterioration of weather conditions, power supply services were interrupted in 386 settlements across 10 regions. Regional repair crews are working to restore the supply of electricity.

In the Odesa region, rescuers responded to calls 75 times. Rescue works were carried out in the city of Odesa and across the region. In particular, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service assisted with the towing of trucks and light motor vehicles from difficult road sections 62 times; recovered 145 vehicles stuck in snow, including six buses and five ambulances; removed 13 fallen trees; and provided aid to 248 persons.

Traffic has been banned on highway M15 (Odesa-Reni) until the effects of the bad weather are eliminated.

In the Kirovohrad region, rescuers responded to 27 calls related to the deterioration of weather conditions. In particular, they assisted with the towing of trucks and light motor vehicles from difficult road sections 19 times; recovered 22 motor vehicles with 25 persons inside; eliminated the effects of car accidents three times; removed the trees fallen on a car, roads and sidewalks five times.

In the Mykolaiv region, rescuers were involved in the elimination of the effects of the bad weather 18 times. They assisted with the towing of trucks and light motor vehicles from difficult road sections 14 times; recovered 22 motor vehicles with 25 persons inside; removed the trees fallen on roads four times.