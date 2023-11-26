Russians Attack Sumy Region's Border Areas 14 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops have shelled the Sumy region's border settlements 14 times.
The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“A total of 142 explosions were recorded. The enemy shelling affected such communities as Khotin, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda,” the report states.
Russian invaders opened fire on the Sumy region with mortars, missiles, grenade launchers, artillery, bombs, and fragmentation grenade launcher rounds.
A reminder that, on November 25, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked the Sumy region's border settlements 22 times.
