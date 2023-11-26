Road Traffic Blocked Due To Snowstorm In Odesa, Mykolaiv Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Road traffic has been blocked due to the bad weather on a number of sections in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, due to a snowstorm, poor visibility and strong wind, road traffic was banned for all vehicles on highway M-05 Kyiv-Odesa from 07:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are expected to last approximately four hours.

From 08:00 p.m., road traffic was also banned on such highways as M-13 Kropyvnytskyi-Platonove towards Chișinău; H-24 Blahovishchenske-Mykolaiv via Voznesensk; P-75 Tymkove border checkpoint-Balta-Pervomaisk-Domanivka-Oleksandrivka (within the Mykolaiv region); T-15-06 Mykolaiv-Domanivka-Berizky; T-15-10/H-24/ Arbuzynka-Yelanets-Nova Odesa; T-15-04 Pervomaisk-Novoukrainka.

The resumption of traffic will be announced additionally, according to Head of the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development Mustafa Nayyem.