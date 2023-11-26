Road Traffic Blocked Due To Snowstorm In Odesa, Mykolaiv Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Road traffic has been blocked due to the bad weather on a number of sections in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
In particular, due to a snowstorm, poor visibility and strong wind, road traffic was banned for all vehicles on highway M-05 Kyiv-Odesa from 07:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are expected to last approximately four hours.
From 08:00 p.m., road traffic was also banned on such highways as M-13 Kropyvnytskyi-Platonove towards Chișinău; H-24 Blahovishchenske-Mykolaiv via Voznesensk; P-75 Tymkove border checkpoint-Balta-Pervomaisk-Domanivka-Oleksandrivka (within the Mykolaiv region); T-15-06 Mykolaiv-Domanivka-Berizky; T-15-10/H-24/ Arbuzynka-Yelanets-Nova Odesa; T-15-04 Pervomaisk-Novoukrainka.
The resumption of traffic will be announced additionally, according to Head of the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development Mustafa Nayyem.
MENAFN26112023000193011044ID1107487981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.