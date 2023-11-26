Ukraine Facing Fuel Supply Issues Due To Border Blockade Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is experiencing fuel supply issues due to the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Deputy Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Espreso .

According to Dmytrasevych, in terms of grain exports, the situation on the border is not critical. However, fuel supply issues have arisen.

“The movement of our trucks through the Ukrainian-Polish border has been blocked. It is clear that this is causing a reduction in food exports. [...] We manage to balance the situation, [...] but we see problems with such important supplies as, for example, fuel for Ukraine. This should also be taken into account,” Dmytrasevych told.

In his words, currently Ukraine can export food products by rail and through the Black Sea and Danube ports.