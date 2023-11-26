Israeli Occupation Releases 39 Palestinian Detainees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation authorities released Sunday 39 young Palestinian detainees as part of the third batch of prisoners released in the Gaza-true exchange deal.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club published a list of the names of the released prisoners, which included 39 child and minor prisoners, 21 from Jerusalem, 17 from other West Bank cities, and one prisoner from the city of Rafah, who is the first prisoner to be released from the Gaza Strip.

A bus and vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross transported some released detainees from the "Ofer" military prison to Martyr Yasser Arafat Square in the center of Ramallah, while the 21 Jerusalemite detainees were released from the "Al-Maskobiyah" detention center, where their families received them.

Hundreds of citizens received the released detainees, chanting slogans congratulating them on their release, while other placards called for the release of all detainees in Israeli occupation prisons. (end)

nq









MENAFN26112023000071011013ID1107487965