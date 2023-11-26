Qatari PM Expresses Optimism About Gaza Truce Extension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani expressed Sunday optimism about the possibility of extending the humanitarian pause agreement in the Gaza Strip, brokered by Qatar with the support of Egypt and the United States.

In an interview with the Face the Nation Program on the American channel CBS, Sheikh Mohammed, who doubles as minister of foreign affairs, said that Qatar is hopeful about extending the pause in case Hamas managed to release more hostages.

Qatar is working closely with the United States of America to ensure that the current deal is happening, he said, noting that US President Joe Biden is in constant contact with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

"The agreement has a provision that if Hamas will be able to prove, to locate, and secure some of the hostages that are within the criteria of the first group, which is women and children, then it will be extended depending on the number that they will have.

"This is something we cannot confirm yet until we get to the fourth day, then Hamas should present the list if they are available with them," he added.

He indicated that Qatar's focus right now is on how to end this war and ensure that it is not repeated.

He stressed that the only way to ensure that this war is not repeated is to reach a political solution and provide the Palestinian people with a political horizon for establishing a Palestinian state.

The Qatari Premier pointed out that the decision of who rules the Palestinians should be decided by the Palestinians themselves and that Gaza and the West Bank should be unified under one leadership.

Regarding the two Qatari delegations to Israel and Gaza, he unveiled that they are totally separate delegations, where the Gaza delegation is focused on ensuring that humanitarian aid is sufficient, and the delegation in Israel mirrors the operations room in Doha that monitors the operation of the releases and ensures that everything and any concern is addressed as early as possible.

Regarding the future of the Hamas political bureau and the movement's leaders in Doha, Sheikh Mohammed clarified that this bureau was established in coordination with the US to establish communications with Hamas.

"It has always been useful, not only for us, but for the US, Israel, and for the stability of the region.

"We did that previously with Taliban, some of the politicians in the US didn't like it, but we have been dealing with this matter very professionally and trying to get the benefit of this communication," he said.

He stressed that Qatar represents the perfect friend of the United States to speak to those adversaries and multiple parties. (end)

sss









MENAFN26112023000071011013ID1107487963