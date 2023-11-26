-->


Kuwait's Al-Shamroukh Wins Bronze Medal In Asia Pacific Athletics Games


11/26/2023 7:18:33 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti athlete Nawaf Al-Shamroukh won Sunday the bronze of the Javelin throw competition for deaf in the Asia Pacific athletics games currently in Tehran.
The podium spot was obtained on the first day of the tournament, hosted for the first time by the Iranian capital.
This continental championship involves teams from Iran, Kuwait, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Japan, and Malaysia. (end)
